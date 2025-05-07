Reuben Davidson calls the situation a "crisis" affecting researchers.

Reuben Davidson, Labour’s new spokesman for science, innovation, technology, broadcasting and the creative economy, isn’t shy about the scale of the challenges facing New Zealand’s high-value sectors or the damage he says the current Government is doing.

In this week’s episode of The Business of Tech, the former TV producer, who won the Christchurch East seat in the 2023 general election, is scathing of the coalition Government’s approach to science and innovation, particularly funding cuts, redundancies and the “rolling change” that’s left researchers and innovators in limbo.