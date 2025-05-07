Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Business of Tech: Labour’s new spokesman for tech Reuben Davidson on ‘crisis that’s been created’

NZ Herald
Quick Read

Reuben Davidson calls the situation a "crisis" affecting researchers.

Reuben Davidson calls the situation a "crisis" affecting researchers.

Reuben Davidson, Labour’s new spokesman for science, innovation, technology, broadcasting and the creative economy, isn’t shy about the scale of the challenges facing New Zealand’s high-value sectors or the damage he says the current Government is doing.

In this week’s episode of The Business of Tech, the former TV producer, who won the Christchurch East seat in the 2023 general election, is scathing of the coalition Government’s approach to science and innovation, particularly funding cuts, redundancies and the “rolling change” that’s left researchers and innovators in limbo.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“It feels very much to me ... that this is a crisis that’s been created. If it’s unintentional, then that doesn’t make it any better,” Davidson said on the podcast.

Read more at BusinessDesk here.

Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business