We check out Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah, to see if it's worth the hype. Photo / Supplied

Travel journalist and avid skier Sarah Pollok checks out one of the best ski resorts in the US to see what a fancy ski pass gets you.

When a single-day lift pass costs almost $500, you want to ensure you get every cent of value out of it. You want fresh, powdery snow and immaculately groomed runs, non-existent lift lines and an abundance of employees eager to help. You want everything, bar the slopes themselves, to be frictionless, easy.

The problem? While I got all of that (and much more) at Deer Valley Ski Resort in Park City, I flew home with a small pang of regret knowing my new standard for skiing had been set sky high by a place named “Best US Ski Resort” for 10 consecutive years.

Abundantly snowy conditions and stellar service aside, Deer Valley may also be well known for what it doesn’t have; snowboarders.