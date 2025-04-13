“Do you remember the crispy chicken burgers that used to be available at Maccas? I would say it’s a similar coating,” she said.

“It’s kind of like Maccas and their take on Wicked Wings.”

Another person thought the McWings were an April Fool’s joke.

“Isn’t this wild?” she said on TikTok.

But she was pleased by how the wings tasted.

“I’m actually surprised - that’s a good wing,” she said.

The three-piece chicken wing snack was tested in Australia last month and customers raved about the “thick, juicy, super savoury and peppery” food.

One Australian food content creator said customers should “run for this hidden menu item at West Ryde Macca’s”.

McDonald’s New Zealand spokesperson Kenny Simon told the Herald the chain was currently trialling McWings in a “small number of stores”.

“We’re always looking at new menu items and McWings has been a hit around the world,” he said.

“The trial helps us test the operational side of things and get some customer feedback.”

McDonald’s is trialling its new McWings product in a "small number" of New Zealand stores. Photo / McDonald's

Simon said the response so far has been “really positive” - “but we don’t have any further details about future plans to share at this stage”.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.