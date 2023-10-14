"The last thing I want is to be in my undies in the middle of Britomart," says Molina. Photos / Instagram

Jess Molina was on her way home during Auckland rush hour when “disaster struck”.

The Kiwi influencer, who made headlines a few months ago when she walked in the Jockey show at New Zealand Fashion Week, decided to take the train home from a day spent in the CBD yesterday, excited to spend the journey listening to music and chilling out.

However, on her way through Britomart station, the influencer got caught in a commotion - and by commotion, we mean escalator.

“I was going down the escalator when disaster struck,” wrote Molina on her Instagram story. “It is 5pm on a Friday. It is peak time. It is busy. Everyone is rushing to get home. And then I felt something.”

While descending on the escalator, Molina’s beloved Kowtow pants got caught in the machinery.

“My favourite @kowtowclothing pants that I’ve had for years got stuck in the escalator,” she writes. “I was panicking and I couldn’t reach the emergency stop button, so it kept getting swallowed by [the] big escalator until someone noticed what was happening and ran to press the stop button. Chaos.

“We yelled for help. The train managers got on their walkie-talkie to report the incident. Security was coming with tools, they confirmed”, she shared.

Molina was mortified with embarrassment as she waited for security amid the hustle and bustle of Auckland rush hour, dodging the judgemental looks from busy-bodied commuters.

“It [felt] like hours, but it was only minutes,” she wrote.

“[A] lind stranger said she [would] try to pull my pants. And unfortunately, we are going to have to ruin the Kowtow pants.

“I want to cry, but I laugh instead ‘cause it’s just too awkward and surreal.

“She pulls. I tell her I’ll hold on to my waistband, ‘cause the last thing I want is to be in my undies in the middle of Britomart,” Molina jokes.

The influencer took to Instagram to share the hilarious escalator tale. Photo / Instagram

The influencer eventually had her pants cut out of the elevator, leaving her to commence her journey home with “shame, shame, shame” playing in her head.

She adds, “Physically, I am fine. Emotionally, I am scarred. Financially, I am going to have to buy similar pants as they don’t make this style anymore.”

However, while the moment was a true example of the unluckiness of Friday the 13th and the epitome of what we like to call ‘a bad day’, Molina managed to find a sense of humour in the experience, quipping: “A piece of me will always remain at Britomart Train Station.”

“RIP my favourite pants. Had I known today was the last day we’d be together, I would have absolutely not worn you.

“Thanks for the memories!”