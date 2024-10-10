Advertisement
Philip Polkinghorne trial: New drama series The Mysterious Death of Pauline Hanna is in development

Tom Rose
Digital Producer & Editorial Assistant·NZ Herald·
Pauline Hanna and Philip Polkinghorne pictured in 2018. Hanna was found dead in her Remuera home in April 2021, with her husband subsequently accused of murder. Photo / File

A limited drama series about the death of Pauline Hanna and subsequent trial of her husband Philip Polkinghorne, who was accused of murder and acquitted, is in development.

New Zealand’s largest production company, South Pacific Pictures, has partnered with United Kingdom-based companies Joejack Entertainment and Sinner Films to produce The Mysterious Death of Pauline Hanna, announced today by the production houses.

“Pauline Hanna’s life has been laid bare for the world to judge. In developing a drama series around these events, we want to understand why things ended the way they did for this intelligent, driven woman - and why Pauline’s seemingly glamorous life unravelled in a haze of escorts, drugs, and alcohol, ultimately leading – in one way, or another – to her tragic death,” said SPP chief executive Kelly Martin.

British-Irish director John Deery is confirmed to direct the limited series, with Sinner Film’s David Murdoch and Caleb Ranson confirmed as show runners. Deery, Murdoch, and Martin will also be producers on the show. A prominent Kiwi writer is currently in talks with producers to join the team.

Actors have yet to be cast, and its development is being supported by an unnamed New Zealand television network.

“This goes beyond the salacious headlines of meth and sex workers – it’s a story about the cost of addiction and the pressures facing Pauline Hanna - pressures which ended in a tragedy that became a national obsession.”

Philip Polkinghorne leaves Auckland High Court with sister Ruth Hughes after being found not guilty of murdering his wife Pauline Hanna. Photo / Dean Purcell
Deery said the story “will be told through the eyes of all victims and, as the jury did, the audience will make up its own mind”.

Its creators promise to prioritise an impartial, sensible, and fact-based approach to the script.

The drama series will be a retelling of the eight-week murder trial that was closely followed by the New Zealand public.

Polkinghorne, a retired Auckland eye surgeon, was found not guilty of murdering his wife Hanna after a trial that spanned nearly two months and gripped the nation.

Defence lawyers, Roderick Mulgan and Elizabeth Hall, praised the verdict as an example of the justice system still working.

The series announcement comes less than three weeks after the trial concluded.

A coroner’s review hearing into Hanna’s death has been set for December 2024, although Mulgan had noted a coroner’s conclusion is not a criminal inquiry and their findings may differ, with different standards of evidence meaning a coroner’s inquiry is based more on a balance of probabilities than a direct and unequivocal answer that a jury must provide.

On September 28, Hanna’s brother Bruce - who testified against Polkinghorne in the trial - told the Herald’s Carolyne Meng-Yee that the family were still searching for her will and wanted to prevent Polkinghorne from inheriting her assets after his acquittal.

Hanna’s sister Tracey also penned an open letter to the Herald on Monday detailing her reaction to the trial.

It’s not known if the family is involved in the production of the limited series.

When the Herald reached out to South Pacific Pictures and Joejack Entertainment for comment, South Pacific Pictures said they are still “in early development”.

Tom Rose is an Auckland-based digital producer and editorial assistant for the Herald who covers lifestyle, entertainment and travel.

