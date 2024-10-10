“This goes beyond the salacious headlines of meth and sex workers – it’s a story about the cost of addiction and the pressures facing Pauline Hanna - pressures which ended in a tragedy that became a national obsession.”

Philip Polkinghorne leaves Auckland High Court with sister Ruth Hughes after being found not guilty of murdering his wife Pauline Hanna. Photo / Dean Purcell

Deery said the story “will be told through the eyes of all victims and, as the jury did, the audience will make up its own mind”.

Its creators promise to prioritise an impartial, sensible, and fact-based approach to the script.

The drama series will be a retelling of the eight-week murder trial that was closely followed by the New Zealand public.

Polkinghorne, a retired Auckland eye surgeon, was found not guilty of murdering his wife Hanna after a trial that spanned nearly two months and gripped the nation.

Defence lawyers, Roderick Mulgan and Elizabeth Hall, praised the verdict as an example of the justice system still working.

The series announcement comes less than three weeks after the trial concluded.

A coroner’s review hearing into Hanna’s death has been set for December 2024, although Mulgan had noted a coroner’s conclusion is not a criminal inquiry and their findings may differ, with different standards of evidence meaning a coroner’s inquiry is based more on a balance of probabilities than a direct and unequivocal answer that a jury must provide.

On September 28, Hanna’s brother Bruce - who testified against Polkinghorne in the trial - told the Herald’s Carolyne Meng-Yee that the family were still searching for her will and wanted to prevent Polkinghorne from inheriting her assets after his acquittal.

Hanna’s sister Tracey also penned an open letter to the Herald on Monday detailing her reaction to the trial.

It’s not known if the family is involved in the production of the limited series.

When the Herald reached out to South Pacific Pictures and Joejack Entertainment for comment, South Pacific Pictures said they are still “in early development”.

Tom Rose is an Auckland-based digital producer and editorial assistant for the Herald who covers lifestyle, entertainment and travel.