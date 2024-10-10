A limited drama series about the death of Pauline Hanna and subsequent trial of her husband Philip Polkinghorne, who was accused of murder and acquitted, is in development.
New Zealand’s largest production company, South Pacific Pictures, has partnered with United Kingdom-based companies Joejack Entertainment and Sinner Films to produce The Mysterious Death of Pauline Hanna, announced today by the production houses.
“Pauline Hanna’s life has been laid bare for the world to judge. In developing a drama series around these events, we want to understand why things ended the way they did for this intelligent, driven woman - and why Pauline’s seemingly glamorous life unravelled in a haze of escorts, drugs, and alcohol, ultimately leading – in one way, or another – to her tragic death,” said SPP chief executive Kelly Martin.
British-Irish director John Deery is confirmed to direct the limited series, with Sinner Film’s David Murdoch and Caleb Ranson confirmed as show runners. Deery, Murdoch, and Martin will also be producers on the show. A prominent Kiwi writer is currently in talks with producers to join the team.
Actors have yet to be cast, and its development is being supported by an unnamed New Zealand television network.