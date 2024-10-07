The New Zealand brewery has reintroduced its controversial billboards after nearly a decade. They were first introduced in 1997 and featured a simple black, white and orange design, with a topical one-liner that ranged from provocative to playful. On the right was the “Yeah right” response that became the brand’s catchphrase.
A new billboard that has sparked backlash reads: “Back to being a respectable meth smoking, sex worker loving doctor then. Yeah right.”
Some users of the social media platform Reddit questioned whether an image of the billboard posted to the site was legitimate or doctored.
DB Breweries’ public relations company, Special PR, confirmed to the Herald that the billboard had been placed around the country over the weekend.
In a statement explaining the campaign, Tui’s Fraser Shrimpton said; “We’re living in a world where everyone has an opinion about everything, all the time. There’s no avoiding feedback, so we’ve decided, as a brand, we’re not afraid to say what we’ve all been thinking.
“The billboards are our way of connecting with Kiwis, aiming to help them lighten up and have a laugh.”
Radio Hauraki host and actor Mike Minogue, the face of the revitalised campaign, last week said he “looks forward to hearing the Karens and Daves of New Zealand tear up the feedback line”.
A new 24/7 feedback line was also introduced, allowing members of the public to voice their thoughts, feelings and concerns about the revamped campaign and its messaging – which DB Breweries believes will still provoke a strong response from Kiwis.
The billboards were a mainstay of New Zealand roadside advertising from the late 1990s to the mid-2010s.
“Tui had the magic formula: simple, cheeky, and bang on with what Kiwis found funny,” AUT communication studies lecturer Daniel Fastnedge told the Herald.
“While there were complaints, most Kiwis loved it – those billboards became part of our cultural fabric.”
By 2016, however, “Yeah right” was officially a “yeah na” (despite Tui’s assertions two years before that the billboards were here to stay), with a DB Breweries’ spokesperson telling media the billboards had been phased out to meet the evolving “taste preferences” of consumers.
In a report to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) in the mid-2000s, DB Breweries insisted its messages were generally intelligent and irreverent, drawing on topical issues in the public eye. Tui’s former brand manager, Nick Rogers, told the Herald in 2004 that the billboards were “cynical in a humorous way”, attributing the campaign’s success to its simplicity. “It puts a smile on people’s faces,” he said at the time. “I wouldn’t say they were negative.”
However, many Kiwis didn’t agree.
In 2004, the ASA upheld complaints against a billboard that read, “There’s nothing wrong with Miriam. Yeah right.” The advertisement referenced the reality TV show There’s Something About Miriam, in which six bachelors competed for the affections of Mexican-born TV personality Miriam Rivera – but weren’t told she was transgender.