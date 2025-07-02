Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Crime

Auckland boy racer jailed for hitting pregnant teen, causing baby’s death

Craig Kapitan
By
Senior Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

An Auckland boy racer who hit a pregnant teen at an illegal event, resulting in her baby's death, appears in the High Court at Auckland for sentencing on a manslaughter charge. His name is currently suppressed. Photo / Dean Purcell

An Auckland boy racer who hit a pregnant teen at an illegal event, resulting in her baby's death, appears in the High Court at Auckland for sentencing on a manslaughter charge. His name is currently suppressed. Photo / Dean Purcell

A young woman who was about eight months pregnant when she was hit by a driver performing spinouts, resulting in the fatal injuries to her unborn daughter, has told a court she blames herself for attending an illegal boy racer event as much as she blames the defendant.

“Honestly

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Crime

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Crime