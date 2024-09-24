Philip Polkinghorne’s lawyers have asked for his methamphetamine-related charges to be witheld so they can consider whether to seek a discharge without conviction.
On Monday the former eye surgeon was acquitted on murder and manslaughter charges relating to the death of his wife, but could face jail time when he returns to court in November.
On the first day of the eight-week trial back in July, Polkinghorne pleaded guilty to methamphetamine-related charges – relating to 37 grams of meth seized by police from his Upland Rd Remuera house and a P pipe that was found under his bed.
He entered guilty pleas to possession of methamphetamine, which carries a maximum punishment of six months’ imprisonment, and possession of a methamphetamine pipe, which is punishable by up to one year’s imprisonment.
The charges were not allowed to be reported following Hanna’s death, but suppression lapsed with the admission of guilt.
Although Polkinghorne began the trial by pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine and a meth pipe found in his home as police investigated the suspicious death, his lawyer suggested through cross-examination a pipe found at his workplace in October 2020 – five months before Hanna’s death – was not his.
Registered nurse at Auckland Eye, Janet Wigmore, said she was “showing the ropes” to two staff members on a Monday morning when she walked into the office complex’s retinal laser room and found a methamphetamine pipe and lighter on a table immediately to the right of the entrance.
“I backtracked and closed the door,” the registered nurse told jurors during the trial.
She alerted operations manager Tracey Malloy, who followed Wigmore in the witness box. Malloy explained that they moved the pipe into her office and called police, who asked if there had been a break-in.
“Return it to the person it belongs to,” Malloy recalled police advising her, to which she responded that she didn’t know who the drug paraphernalia belonged to. They responded: “Well, throw it out.”
Malloy did toss the pipe, with the words “sweet puff” etched on the side, in the non-recycling bin. It was later retrieved after Auckland Eye hired an employment law firm to conduct an independent investigation. The owner of the pipe was never determined.
Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.