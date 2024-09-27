Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Philip Polkinghorne acquitted: Pauline Hanna’s family searching for her will

By
Investigative reporter·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read
Bruce Hanna with his sister Pauline. The Hanna family is trying to find her will. Photo / Supplied.

Bruce Hanna with his sister Pauline. The Hanna family is trying to find her will. Photo / Supplied.

  • Bruce Hanna doesn’t want Philip Polkinghorne inheriting his sister Pauline’s assets after Polkinghorne’s acquittal for her murder.
  • He and his family are searching for Pauline’s will
  • Hanna has said he will wait for the coroner’s report and legal advice before deciding on next steps.

Philip Polkinghorne will soon pocket his dead wife’s assets. Pauline Hanna’s brother Bruce believes the eye surgeon, who was this week acquitted of her murder, shouldn’t get a cent.

“It’s not his money. Pauline’s money is old family money that’s been earned by hard-working family members

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand