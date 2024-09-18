After eight weeks spanning three calendar months, jurors in the strange and salacious – and more often than not riveting – Philip Polkinghorne murder trial will finally start deliberating.

It was expected the group would retire to begin the process late today, after spending the entire morning listening to the final half of the defence closing address and over two hours this afternoon receiving directions from Justice Graham Lang as he summed up the case. But the judge instead sent the group home at 4.30, instructing them to return to the High Court at Auckland at 10am tomorrow to begin the process.

Jurors are tasked with sifting through the evidence of more than 80 Crown and defence witnesses whose individual trips to the witness box spanned from 10 minutes to four days.

