Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Philip Polkinghorne murder trial a fixation on class - Steve Braunias

Steve Braunias
By
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read
Witness Susan Ormonde speaks about Philip Polkinghorne visiting her house the day before Pauline Hanna's funeral.

THREE KEY FACTS

Steve Braunias is an award-winning New Zealand journalist, author, columnist and editor.

OPINION

The immediate and obviously transfixing attraction of the Dr Philip Polkinghorne murder trial currently playing at the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand