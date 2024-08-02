Sex workers and drugs

Crown lawyer Alysha McClintock alleged Polkinghorne lived a “double life”, telling the court he engaged in extramarital affairs, visited sex workers and used methamphetamine. She suggested aspects of this “double life” were getting harder and harder to keep from his wife, and it eventually culminated in Polkinghorne strangling Hanna.

But Polkinghorne’s defence lawyer, Ron Mansfield, KC, argued police were desperate to find evidence of wrongdoing, telling the jury the couple were happy, they had an “open” relationship, and that Polkinghorne’s drug use was “irrelevant”. Mansfield told the court Hanna, who had a history of depression, took her own life.

The orange rope

A police evidence photo of rope found at Philip Polkinghorne's Remuera home. The Crown alleges he murdered wife Pauline Hanna and staged her death as a suicide.

The Crown has claimed orange rope found at the couple’s home after Polkinghorne called 111 was all part of a charade – an attempt to stage the scene to make it appear Hanna has taken her own life.

One section of rope was found tied to balustrades at the top of the internal stairs. The jury was told a tension test carried out by police at the scene found it would not bear the weight of a person.

Photos of rope from inside eye surgeon Philip Polkinghorne's Remuera home have been entered into evidence at his murder trial in the High Court at Auckland. Photo / NZ Police

But Mansfield said there was a credible explanation.

After discovering his wife’s body, he told the court, Polkinghorne ran upstairs to undo the rope, which changed how it appeared when police examined it.

The jury was shown CCTV footage of Pauline Hanna using the same orange rope to secure a load of rubbish at a South Auckland tip the day before she died.

The Philip Polkinghorne jury was shown video of Pauline Hanna using orange rope to tie items to her red ute at an Auckland tip.

‘Suspicious circumstances’

The jury heard police who attended the scene felt things did not add up. A police constable took Polkinghorne’s statement about what happened on the morning his wife died. When this was finished, the officer said a colleague showed him his hand which had a scribble on it with the code 1C. 1C is police code for “suspicious circumstances”.

Philip Polkinghorne and his wife slept in separate bedrooms.

A photo of Hanna’s room on the day she died showed it was a mess. A blue ottoman was tipped on its side, bed covers and pillows were on the ground and the top sheet was missing. It was later found slightly damp in a dryer.

The bedroom Pauline Hanna slept in.

The trial is expected to run for six weeks and will resume on Monday.