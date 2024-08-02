The grainy CCTV footage, filmed from afar, showed Hanna, 63, unloading items from her red ute at a South Auckland rubbish tip on April 4, 2021, the day before she was found dead at the couple’s Remuera home.
Defence lawyer Ron Mansfield KC played the video during a third day of questioning Detective Christian Iogha. Mansfield pointed out to jurors that Hanna appeared to be using orange rope to secure items to her vehicle. The Crown didn’t dispute the fact or put any significance on it, asking no follow-up questions about it after the video was played.
Police found two orange ropes near Hanna’s body when they responded to their home the next morning. Polkinghorne told police he had discovered that his wife hung herself with the rope after going downstairs that morning to make her breakfast.
But throughout the first week of what is expected to be a six-week trial, the Crown has suggested the suicide report was all a charade. Polkinghorne, now 71, is accused of having fatally strangled his wife - possibly while high on methamphetamine and during an argument about finances or his money spent on prostitutes - before staging the scene to look like suicide.
The defence, however, has suggested that Polkinghorne gave a credible explanation to police from the get-go. After discovering his wife’s body, he ran upstairs to “undo” the rope, he said in police statements. So the knot that was seen by police and later analysed by the expert would have been different when Hanna’s body was discovered, Mansfield has suggested.
Detective Iogha’s testimony today was marred by several momentary power cuts that caused lengthy delays after courtroom equipment had to reboot. Other areas outside the courthouse had also been hit with the power cuts, Justice Graham Lang assured the jury.
Forensic scientist Fiona Matheson, who spent days examining evidence at the Polkinghorne home, is expected to testify for most of the afternoon.
She has so far explained to jurors how she tested for blood and DNA, and how she made a 3D scan of the house. The sample results have not yet been discussed. The 3D video, which took about 100 separate scans consisting of about 10 minutes each, was played for jurors earlier this week.
