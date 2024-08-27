Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Steve Braunias at Philip Polkinghorne trial: Doctor was loving husband – shock claim

Steve Braunias
By
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Four weeks into the murder trial of Philip Polkinghorne, the focus has turned to his finances and the hundreds of thousands of dollars he gave to sex workers. Video | Carson Bluck

THREE KEY FACTS

Steve Braunias is an award-winning New Zealand journalist, author, columnist and editor.

OPINION

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Pantomime villain on Monday, a lecherous old goat foaming at the mouth at the prospect of sex with

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand