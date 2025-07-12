Police said they had been notified of the landslide but are not currently attending.

The owner of the Muriwai Lodge said there was nothing to see from the road.

There had been “a hell of a lot” of rain yesterday but today the sun was shining, they said.

The incident is on the same street that two people died at in a huge Muriwai landslide during Cyclone Gabrielle as firefighters scrambled to reach residents in a damaged house.

A large landslide hit the coastal suburb of Muriwai following Cyclone Gabrielle on February 14, 2023. Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images

Firefighters Dr Dave Van Zwanenberg and Craig Stevens lost their lives as the storm tore through the city in the early hours of February 13, 2023.

Stevens was able to be rescued and was taken to hospital in a critical but stable condition following the slip. His colleague Van Zwanenberg’s body was recovered two days later.

Muriwai firefighters Dave van Zwanenberg (left) and Craig Stevens (right) both died in a landslide while helping at a damaged house in Muriwai during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Stevens succumbed to his injuries in hospital on February 16 - a little over two weeks shy of his 40th birthday.

The 2023 landslide caused 128 homes to be red-stickered, and 48 yellow-stickered on two roads.

Homeowners faced months of uncertainty as the land was continuously assessed, with some qualifying for government buy-outs.

Geotechnical surveys using helicopter-mounted Lidar showed up to two metres of ground movement within a week in some areas.

