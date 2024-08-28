Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Steve Braunias at Philip Polkinghorne trial: The Crown lays its last brick in the wall

Steve Braunias
By
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
The jury in Philip Polkinghorne's murder trial has viewed footage from October 17, 2020, showing three people, including one believed to be Polkinghorne, entering Auckland Eye.

THREE KEY FACTS

Steve Braunias is an award-winning New Zealand journalist, author, columnist and editor.

OPINION

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

And so the great thrilling weight of the State is about to come to a rest in its case

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand