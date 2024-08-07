Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Steve Braunias at Philip Polkinghorne murder trial: The expressive doctor

Steve Braunias
By
5 mins to read
The eye surgeon was interviewed by Detective Ilona Walton on the morning he reported Pauline Hanna dead, April 5, 2020. Video/Pool

THREE KEY FACTS

Steve Braunias is an award-winning New Zealand journalist, author, columnist and editor.

OPINION

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Polkinghorne talks. Up until Wednesday afternoon, the only time the High Court at Auckland has heard the voice of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand