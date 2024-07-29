Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Steve Braunias: Philip Polkinghorne murder trial feels like a case from the golden age of tabloid journalism

Steve Braunias
By
5 mins to read
A summary of day one of the Philip Polkinghorne trial. Video / NZ Herald

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Prominent Auckland eye surgeon Philip Polkinghorne is on trial for the alleged murder of wife Pauline Hanna.
  • Polkinghorne pleaded guilty to two minor charges involving possession of methamphetamine and the possession of a meth pipe.
  • The Crown alleges Polkinghorne strangled his wife and then staged her death as a suicide. He pleaded not guilty to the murder.

Steve Braunias is an award-winning New Zealand journalist, author, columnist and editor.

OPINION

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

All eyes strayed to the tiny figure of Dr Philip Polkinghorne at the High Court of Auckland today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand