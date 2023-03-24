Pauline Hanna and Philip Polkinghorne at an event in December 2018. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

The Auckland house where health boss Pauline Hanna was found dead in unexplained circumstances is back on the market after failing to sell almost two years ago.

It has now been taken over by a new agent, who says “vendor demands action”.

Hanna, 63, was found dead at the Remuera home she shared with her husband of 30 years, Philip Polkinghorne, on Easter Monday, 2021.

The multimillion-dollar Upland Rd property which is now owned by Polkinghorne and his sister was originally marketed by Ray White.

It was taken off the market in July 2021 then picked up again by NZ Sotheby’s International Realty in June last year.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom Remuera house was expected to be worth more than $5 million. It was last sold for $1.025m in November 2002.

NZ Sotheby’s International agent Paul Sissons told the Herald the designer home that overlooks the Orakei Basin is sitting “quietly” on the market, but the starting price to sell will begin with a “6″.

In 2021 the July CV was $5.5m ($2.325m for the improvement and $3.375m for the 718sq m land).

121 Upland Rd Remuera, the house where Pauline Hanna was found dead on April 5, 2021. Photo / Supplied

Sissons said the family home was unique. “The thing people like about it is the separation between the two sets of living areas with the kitchen in the middle.”

The agent wouldn’t be drawn into the history of the house in which Hanna died and where drugs were found.

“Our instructions are we are not to discuss the history of the house ... with you. Yes, it has got a history but I‘m not able to comment any further.”

Ray White agent Gerard Charteris previously told the Herald on Sunday Hanna’s death and the drugs find hadn’t deterred buyers.

“I think there will always be some uncertainty in people’s minds, but we had good offers during the campaign,” Charteris said.

“It’s a very specialised house in a wonderful location; the master suite is amazing. The house has been blessed and deep-cleaned three times for drugs - there was substantially less than what is an acceptable level of contamination.”

To her friends and family, Hanna was an elegant, accomplished woman who worked hard for her community. The health executive was responsible for the Covid-19 response at procurement company Healthsource.

In the days after Pauline Hanna's death, tributes from family, friends and colleagues portrayed her as elegant, driven and unflappable. Photo / File

Last year staff at the Super clinic in Manukau had an intimate memorial service for Hanna. There is a photograph of the executive in the treatment clinic, which says, “Pauline Hanna. A cherished colleague, remembered for her leadership. Sadly missed. RIP 5 April 2021.”

A friend of Hanna’s said, “It’s totally appropriate that a photo of Pauline is there because her passion and her career was devoted to outpatient services, and she was strategically involved in the planning of services at Manukau Health Park.

“I think of Pauline often. I miss her positivity; her in-depth knowledge and it was nice being around an elegant, well-dressed woman.”

Polkinghorne was charged with his wife’s murder in August last year and pleaded not guilty. His bail conditions allow him to live at his Remuera home and travel to his holiday home in the Coromandel.

Surgeon Philip Polkinghorne is charged with the murder of his wife, Pauline Hanna. Photo / Michael Craig

In a statement, Polkinghorne expressed “shock” at being charged. “I am shocked that the police have charged me. I have recorded that I am not guilty immediately.”

Hanna’s friend is also appalled Polkinghorne is out on bail.

“If the accused was less privileged it would be a totally different bail situation. It’s been two years since Pauline died and we have to wait another year for the trial.”