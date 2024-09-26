SUBSCRIBE
How the Polkinghorne case put Pauline Hanna on trial

By Kirsty Cameron
Listener editor·New Zealand Listener·
23 mins to read

For Listener editor Kirsty Cameron, the arrest of Philip Polkinghorne, charged with the murder of his wife, jolted memories of childhood encounters with the young “Polk”. She was in court for much of the eight-week trial – interested less in the explicit tales of sex, drugs and the private lives of a wealthy couple than in the woman who was figuratively dismembered during the case, Pauline Hanna.

Money, meth, murder. A surgeon, his wife, his lovers, his drugs. Big houses,

Opinion: Money and control

