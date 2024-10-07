As Pauline Hanna’s sister Tracey prepares to mark World Mental Health Day on Thursday, she writes a letter to her late older sister, raising some of the issues her sibling endured, in the hope of encouraging others who may be struggling to seek help.
I am sorry your medication was inadequately governed, your medical check-ups infrequent and your exhaustion unnoticed. I am sorry the police, desperate to justify their unprecedented investigation, crossed their fingers and made the arrest, under pressure to deliver a result.
I am sorry the trial became clickbait in our post-truth, Trumpian world. A world where facts are dismissed, and science is treated as optional. The truth buried beneath the imaginations of those who cast themselves as heroes in the murder mystery they plotted.
If I hadn’t known you both so well, I might have been swayed by the whispers of foul play. I considered the possibility.
He’s been interrogated, vilified, and humiliated; his life laid bare for the baying crowds and trolls to judge, convinced of his guilt simply because they don’t like the man.
But I know you never would have wanted this. Not for him. And certainly not for yourself.
You would have been appalled at the waste - of time, of energy, of taxpayer funds. You, who could have so skilfully redirected every dollar into purposeful healthcare. Instead, all those resources squandered on an unsubstantiated case, resulting in a broken husband, confused and devastated nephews, and a family in despair.
I reflect on how far we have come as a society in terms of tackling mental health. Members of Gen Z and the millennial generation speak freely now, and difficult conversations aren’t avoided the way they once were.
I can only hope that your life, along with your tragic death, serves as a powerful reminder of how dangerous poor mental health combined with the immense pressure to succeed is. A toxic cocktail shaken and stirred behind closed doors, until it’s too late.
While the media fixated on the villain in the story, I have thought of you - of your considerable achievements, your impressive status, but mostly of your suffering and loneliness. That email you sent to yourself, signed with kisses, was so terribly heartbreaking.
As we prepare to say one final goodbye, I hope more than anything, that you may finally find the peace that eluded you in late life.