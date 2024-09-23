Criminal defence lawyer Elizabeth Hall toldNewstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking that the verdict was a prime example of our criminal justice system working and that it is encouraging for all defence lawyers to see.
When asked how much weight she would put on Madison Ashton’s non-appearance, Hall said the jury wasn’t missing anything.
“Come on Mike, everything that woman has to say was already before the jury.
“The only thing that the jury missed out on was seeing what that outfit that woman wore to court.”
Hall said she thought it was a red herring to focus on what Ashton might have added to the trial.
She said she didn’t think the trial gripped the nation, “I think it has gripped those people who like clickbait on media, it’s just justice working.”