Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Members of Auckland’s exclusive Northern Club want Philip Polkinghorne banned

By
Investigative reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Philip Polkinghorne has been a longstanding member of the Northern Club. Some members want him banned for his drug convictions.

Philip Polkinghorne has been a longstanding member of the Northern Club. Some members want him banned for his drug convictions.

Some members of Auckland’s elite Northern Club want Philip Polkinghorne, a member since 1993, to be blackballed.

Northern Club president Dr Arthur Morris would not be drawn on the process or likely outcome, only revealing that the club would deal with it privately.

The retired eye surgeon, 71, was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand