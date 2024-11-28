Advertisement
Kim Kardashian ridiculed online over alleged AI music video featuring North and Chicago West rapping

By Joshua Haigh
news.com.au·
2 mins to read
Kim Kardashian is facing criticism for online content featuring her children. Photo / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian has been roasted on social media after she shared what appears to be an AI music video featuring her children.

Kardashian took to Instagram on Thursday to post a music video featuring North West and Chicago West rapping on a track titled Bomb.

In the accompanying music video, the pair appear to have been generated using AI and race through the desert against a group of bizarre-looking furry creatures.

The song includes Chicago rapping: “I like to go to the beach, I like the sun” and “I only wave when I’m saying goodbye.”

Fans were left baffled by the video and quickly took to the comments to ridicule Kim over the post.

“This is the Kardashian equivalent of putting your kid’s artwork on the fridge,” joked one fan.

A second teased: “The next time someone asks me what nepotism is I’m showing them this vid.”

“The kind of weird music when you wake up in the middle of the night and forgot to turn off the TV, another mockingly said.

Others hit out at the clear use of AI to make the video, writing: “Don’t you have to mark when something is AI?”

However, some came to the defence of Kim, and hit back at those making fun of her children.

“Idk why everyone’s hating on some kids, clearly they wanted to make a song and do something fun and ya’ll are hating for what?” one commenter wrote.

It comes after North, 11, was featured in Interview magazine and was asked a series of questions by her mother.

One was: “Okay, serious question. How is my cooking?”

Kim Kardashian has been mocked online, but some supporters have hit back at those making fun of her children. Photo / Instagram @kimkardashian
North replied: “You haven’t cooked for us in a long time.”

Kanye West’s daughter added: “Last time you cooked was two Halloweens ago.”

North noted that the meal Kardashian made for her children — whom she shares with West — was macaroni and cheese.

“And fried chicken and cornbread,” Kardashian chimed in. “I’m a one-trick pony. Is that one meal good?”

North gave her mum praise and said it was “good”. However, she believes her mum is “really good” at making “cucumbers and salt”.

Kardashian is a mother of four. She shares North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West with her ex-husband.

