Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the Boohoo x Kourtney Kardashian fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on the High Line on September 13, 2022 in New York City. Photo / Gotham

Kourtney Kardashian has been making the most of the Australian summer, as she’s been seen dining out at some of Sydney’s best restaurants with her children while her husband Travis Barker, the drummer for Blink 182, begins performing with his band on their tour across Australia and New Zealand.

The Kardashians reality series star, one of five sisters in the A-list Kardashian family, was first spotted at restaurant Fred’s in Paddington on Friday morning. She went with two of her three children, whom she shares with ex-partner Scott Disick, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9.

Since they arrived in Sydney on February 6, Kardashian has been taking her children on a restaurant tour around some of Sydney’s most well-known and iconic food spots.

Barker took Kardashian and her family to Bonditony’s Burger Joint, a rock’n’roll-themed burger restaurant, on their first day in the city. The restaurant later uploaded a photo of the couple at the establishment.

Soon after leaving Bonditony’s, they popped into Funky Pies, known as Sydney’s best fully vegan pastry shop.

Barker then flew to Perth on Wednesday to prepare for the first stop on the final leg of Blink 182′s worldwide tour. On Thursday, Kardashian was seen going to brunch at Mimi’s in Coogee with her children, reported news.com.au.

Although Kardashian is steadfast in trying out the best of Sydney’s hospitality, Barker has been busy trying out Perth’s hair salons.

Barker went to a local hair salon to get a haircut before his band began their tour of Australia and New Zealand. They played their first show at the RAC Arena in Perth on Thursday.

The hairdressers at Hearts and Hues were shocked to see Barker, who hadn’t booked an appointment, come in for a trim.

They shared the story on Instagram, delighted Barker made such a kind gesture for “a bunch of emo kids”.

“We can’t even believe it!” they said. “This guy rocked up on our doorstep. Sure, he might have been lost, which led him up our unassuming staircase, but he clearly ended up in the right place.

“We are screaming, crying, throwing up, and thanks to the generosity of him and his crew, we have some tickets for tonight,” they continued.

“What a wonderful and unexpected surprise for this bunch of emo kids. It’s not a phase.”

Blink 182, which consists of Barker, Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus, are currently playing the final leg of their world tour.

They will be playing multiple shows in Australia over the coming weeks before rocking out at Auckland’s Spark Arena on March 2 and at Christchurch’s Wolfbrook Arena on March 4.