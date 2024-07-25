The reality star did not name the man, however she was recently linked to Beckham, with a source telling Entertainment Tonight earlier this year that the pair ended things at the end of April but remain friends.

“Kim and Odell have always been open and honest about their future, whether that be together or separate,” the source told the outlet. “They had a good thing and there aren’t any hard feelings on either side. They started as friends and still are. They will continue to be respectful of each other’s spaces, careers, families, and friends.”

Kim Kardashian was linked to Odell Beckham Jr., however a source claimed they parted ways in April after casually dating. Photo / Getty Images

The pair first sparked romance rumours in September 2023 following Kim’s highly publicised relationship with comedian Pete Davidson in 2022.

It’s not the first time the Skims founder - who shares North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and 5-year-old Psalm with ex-husband Kanye West - has been vulnerable on the show about her life experiences this season.

She also recently opened up about the time that she was robbed at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room in 2016, explaining to her younger sister Khloe, 40, that a therapist concluded that she had become “desensitised” to trauma in the years since she achieved global fame.

She said: “I met with a therapist and she was like, ‘You think calm is your superpower. I think you are so desensitised to trauma that you are literally frozen in fight-or-flight’.

“It saved my life but I think I let it get too calm to where people can take advantage of my calmness - or I’m just turning into a full robot with no emotion.”

Kardashian emerged in the public eye as a stylist for hotel heiress Paris Hilton in the early 2000s before shooting to superstardom on Keeping Up with the Kardashians shortly after.

- Additional reporting by NZ Herald