Kim Kardashian has opened up about her secret relationship with a mystery man.
The 43-year-old reality superstar, who was linked to NFL star Odell Beckham Jr earlier this year, has opened up about a secret relationship, confessing she ended things because the man “got in the way” of her plans.
During the season finale of The Kardashians, which was released this week, she explained: “When someone tells me not to do something that I planned on, I physically get, like, ‘You’re getting in my way and I will bulldoze whatever is in my way because you’re not going to tell me to change my schedule.
“I feel like that’s how I would get in relationships. Like when [redacted] would tell me, ‘You work so much, why don’t you just take a week off?’ I’m like, ‘Get out of here! That was the beginning of the end.”
The reality star did not name the man, however she was recently linked to Beckham, with a source telling Entertainment Tonight earlier this year that the pair ended things at the end of April but remain friends.
“Kim and Odell have always been open and honest about their future, whether that be together or separate,” the source told the outlet. “They had a good thing and there aren’t any hard feelings on either side. They started as friends and still are. They will continue to be respectful of each other’s spaces, careers, families, and friends.”
The pair first sparked romance rumours in September 2023 following Kim’s highly publicised relationship with comedian Pete Davidson in 2022.
She also recently opened up about the time that she was robbed at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room in 2016, explaining to her younger sister Khloe, 40, that a therapist concluded that she had become “desensitised” to trauma in the years since she achieved global fame.