Kim Kardashian has sparked romance rumours with American footballer Odell Beckham jnr. Photo / AP

Kim Kardashian kept a low dating profile last year but it seems all of that could be about to change.

The mother of four attended Jay-Z’s pre-Grammys party over the weekend with TMZ reporting the star got cosy with American footballer Odell Beckham jnr.

The news outlet reported the 43-year-old arrived at the party with her sister, Khloe Kardashian, with Beckham jnr, 31, arriving shortly after. While TMZ and Page Six were unable to confirm whether the couple spent time together inside the party, the outlets claimed the pair shared a private moment before entering the party in the parking garage.

A source also told Page Six in September last year the high-profile pair had “been hanging out casually”.

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. reignite dating rumors at Jay-Z’s pre-Grammys party https://t.co/CeQNC9JO0O pic.twitter.com/GIXuvWXFGQ — Page Six (@PageSix) February 3, 2024

Elsewhere, a source spoke to Daily Mail, revealing the Skims founder is “fond” of the footballer and has developed a “great, friendly relationship” in recent months. They added: “Kim wants to keep her romantic life as private as she can right now”.

“She wants to protect her private life a bit more than she has done in the past.”

It comes after the reality star was linked to Tom Brady last year with claims the pair were getting to know each other after Kardashian was spotted looking at holiday homes in close proximity to Brady’s in the Bahamas. However, both parties denied any claims of a relationship. Brady is now understood to be dating Irina Shayk.

Kardashian was previously married to Kanye West but the pair parted ways in early 2021 before finalising their divorce in November 2022. The couple settled on joint physical and legal custody of their four children: North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West finalised their divorce in 2022. Photo / AP

The rapper was forced to pay US$200,000 ($320,000) a month in child support to Kardashian. West is also expected to pay for half of the children’s medical, educational, and security expenses.

The reality TV star filed for divorce from West in February 2021, ending their nearly seven-year marriage. She requested to be declared legally single a few months later. She also requested that issues of child custody and issues of property were kept separate from her marital status and to have her maiden name reinstated back to Kardashian.

West has caused quite a bit of online drama since then and additionally challenged Kardashian’s request to be legally single. However, the rapper shared at the time: “I’ve asked my team to expedite the dissolution of my marriage to Kim so I can put my entire attention to our beautiful children.”

Since splitting with the rapper, Kardashian had a high-profile relationship with comedian and actor, Pete Davidson. However, the pair called it quits in August 2022.



