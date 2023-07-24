Model Irina Shayk and Tom Brady have been spotted getting cosy. Photo / Getty Images

We might be in the depths of winter in New Zealand but, over in America, two celebrities are adding some heat to their summer.

People magazine has reported a new romance between Tom Brady, 45, and Irina Shayk, 37, has been brewing for “a few weeks” and has finally come to a head, with the two spotted cosying up during a romantic weekend.

Photos emerged this morning of the retired NFL star picking up the model from Hotel Bel-Air last week and driving her to a house they were staying at. And while it seemed innocent, suspicions were raised when Brady was spotted caressing face while they were stopped at a traffic light.

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Brady, Irina Shayk spotted getting flirty, touchy-feely after sleepover at his house https://t.co/0flZ0REeZW pic.twitter.com/UH661ow0BW — Page Six (@PageSix) July 24, 2023

A source has since spoken to the US magazine, claiming the rumoured couple “have been in touch for a few weeks”, adding that while they have never been romantically linked before despite their attraction, “there is a spark” between them and it seems they are exploring it.

An insider claimed the two began talking after they both attended billionaire art heir Joe Nahmad’s wedding to model Madison Headrick in Sardinia, Italy earlier this year.

This isn’t Brady’s first rumoured romance since separating from his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen nine months ago, he has also been linked to Kim Kardashian - however representatives for both of the A-listers quickly denied any rumours of a relationship.

Brady and Bundchen announced their divorce in October last year after 13 years of marriage.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen announced their divorce after 13 years of marriage. Photo / AP

They filed documents in Glades County, Florida, a rural location near Lake Okeechobee, and according to the court docket, the reason for the separation was that the marriage was “irretrievably broken” with no other details. Other documents are sealed and confidential.

Brady and Bundchen both posted statements on Instagram, each saying they had “amicably” reached the decision.

“The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always,” Bundchen wrote.

Both said their priorities lay with their children and asked for privacy.

During their marriage, the couple welcomed their son Benjamin, 13, daughter Vivian, 10, and Brady also has a 15-year-old son, Jack Moynahan, from a previous relationship with actor Bridget Moynahan.

Meanwhile, Shayk shares a 6-year-old daughter Lea with her ex-partner Bradley Cooper, whom she separated from in 2019.