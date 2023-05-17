Kardashian is reportedly shopping for a vacation home near Brady's in the Bahamas. Photo / Getty Images

Tom Brady has confirmed that he is not in fact keeping up with the Kardashians - well, one Kardashian that is.

Rumours have been running rampant that Brady and Kim Kardashian have been getting to know each after after the Skims founder was spotted looking at holiday homes in close proximity to Brady’s in the Bahamas. What’s more, gossip site Deuxmoi reported that Kardashian was seen touring the area on Brady’s golf cart.

However, putting out the fire quicker than it was lit, both representatives for the A-listers have denied any romance between them, reports People.

A close source to Kardashian told Entertainment Tonight, “Kim and Tom have friends and business partners in common, but they are not dating.”

“Tom and Kim have been in touch because Kim is looking to buy property where Tom has a vacation home,” the source added.

Brady purchased the Bahamas home with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. The property is located at Baker’s Bay Golf & Ocean Club, a members-only residential community. The couple bought many properties during their 13-year marriage prior to their divorce in October.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have announced they have finalised their divorce, ending their 13-year marriage. Photo / AP

It has been confirmed that Kardashian recently toured the exclusive community, however Brady was not at the club during her visit, according to Page Six.

The publisher went on to suggest that the pair likely met through Jens Grede, a mutual acquaintance who worked on both Brady and Kardashian’s clothing lines, Skims and Brady.

Brady is newly single, however he has not dated anyone publicly since finalising his divorce with his supermodel ex-wife in October.

Romance rumours swirled about him and Reese Witherspoon being romantically involved in April, but were quickly denied by representatives for both Brady and Witherspoon, according to People.

Brady and Bündchen share two children together: Benjamin, 12, and Vivian Lake, 9. The recently-retired quarterback also shares son John Edward, 15, with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

On the other hand, Kardashian finalised her divorce with Kanye West in November. The couple settled on joint physical and legal custody of their four children: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

The rapper was forced to pay US$200,000 ($320,000) a month in child support to Kim Kardashian. West is also expected to pay for half of the children’s medical, educational, and security expenses.

The reality TV star filed for divorce from West back in February 2021, ending their nearly seven-year marriage. She requested to be declared legally single a few months later. She also requested that issues of child custody and issues of property were kept separate from her marital status and to have her maiden name reinstated back to Kardashian.

West has caused quite a bit of online drama since then and additionally challenged Kardashian’s request to be legally single. However, the rapper shared at the time: “I’ve asked my team to expedite the dissolution of my marriage to Kim so I can put my entire attention to our beautiful children.”

Since splitting with the rapper, Kim Kardashian had a high-profile relationship with comedian and actor, Pete Davidson. However, the pair called it quits in August 2022.