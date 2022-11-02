Tom Brady reportedly wanted to avoid divorce for the sake of his children. Photo / @tombrady

Tom Brady was reluctant to formalise his split from Gisele Bundchen as he “didn’t want the kids to have divorced parents”, a source has claimed.

The former couple, who are parents to Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, finalised their divorce last week after 13 years of marriage, though the quarterback reportedly “wanted this to work out”, the insider tells People.

“This was not Tom’s idea,” says the source of the decision to end the marriage. “This was never Tom’s idea.”

After the couple finalised their divorce, a source told People that they “agreed to joint custody of the kids”, as the football star will remain in Tampa and the supermodel will live in Miami, about four hours away.

Brady, also dad to son John “Jack” Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynaham, and Bundchen have addressed the divorce on social media, emphasising that their kids will receive the “love and attention they deserve”.

“My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart,” Bundchen wrote on Instagram announcing the couple’s separation. “We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”

Though the decision to “end a marriage is never easy”, the supermodel said she feels “blessed” for the time they spent together and wishes “the best for Tom always”.

Brady repeated the sentiments, telling his followers that he and his ex-wife are “blessed with beautiful and wonderful children”, and that they will “work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve”.

Brady opened up about the split on Monday’s episode of his Sirius XM show Let’s Go, saying he is “really focused” on “taking care of my family and certainly my children”.

“Obviously, the good news is it’s a very amicable situation,” he said.

“We all have our unique challenges in life. We’re all humans. We do the best we could do,” Brady continued, adding, “I have incredible parents that have always taught me the right way to do things. I want to be a great father to my children and always try to do things the right way as well.”