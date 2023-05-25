Kim Kardashian and Kanye West finalised their divorce last year. Photo / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian stayed extremely quiet when her ex-husband Kanye West slammed her then-beau, Pete Davidson in the media. She declined to comment when he explosively dragged her and her mother. Now, fans finally get to hear what she really thought of the situations.

The first episode of The Kardashians season three hit Disney + today and it includes many shocking confessions including the Skims founder talking about how West’s outbursts affected her and why she refused to comment on them at the time.

Sitting down with the family’s matriarch, Kris Jenner, Kardashian – who shares four children North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5 and Psalm, 4 with West – broke down in tears when discussing her ex-husband’s outbursts.

“I spent my whole morning having an anxiety attack,” she told her mum adding, “There’s been a lot going on with Kanye right now, even through all of the craziness of everything Kanye says about us. Like, I never comment, I never post, like, he has made up the most insane narrative about you and the tape and we stay silent, we stay silent through all the lies, all the stuff.”

Kim Kardashian has opened up about her love life on the new season of The Kardashians.

West made headlines last year when he went on social media tirades and made bold accusations regarding the Kardashian family and their close friends.

One particularly bold accusation he made included the claim that he prevented a second sex tape – involving Kardashian – from being released. Kardashian never publicly commented on the possibility of a second tape, however a spokesperson for her told the NY Post the tape does not exist.

“Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter [and] focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform.”

Speaking to her mum in the new season of The Kardashians, she continued to discuss West’s claim.

“He looks so down on me for my tape and brings it up all over town, all over the media like thanks for reminding people all over again,” she said, adding, “All of his shenanigans – I don’t even know what the f*** to call it – is going to be far more damaging to the kids one day than my tape will ever be.”

The star went on to say she refuses to comment on her ex-husband’s outbursts or discuss them with their children as she believes they will “appreciate” the decision.

“I’m the one where s*** could be going down and I get in the car and everyday, the kids want to blast Dad’s music and I’m like ‘he’s the best, yeah of course’ and I put it on and we’re singing along,” she said, adding, “Inside I’m dying because I will be, like, his biggest cheerleader to them forever and one day when they can see themselves, I’ll answer whatever they want me to.”

Breaking down in tears when Jenner said, “It’s too much for one person to take,” Kardashian referenced an interview West did last year when he said he is her “protector” and will “forever protect” her.

“He was the one that started a rumour that said I was hooking up with Drake,” she said. “He accused me of that publicly, so the person that’s supposed to protect me the most publicly would accuse me of having an affair throughout our whole marriage.

“I really can’t wrap my head around how he thinks he is a protector.”

The star later told producers, “I never say anything negative, I say I’m exhausted and I feel guilty about that. I am f***ing exhausted.”

Through tears she admitted to Jenner that she doesn’t want to be a part of the narrative West has created, asking, “When is this ever going to end?” and adding, “I’m stuck with this for the rest of my life.”

“It’s just always so intense, I don’t want to engage in a public feud with him. I feel like I have to do something, especially when it involves other people and hurts other people - like hurt me, just keep it with me.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West finalised their divorce in November 2022. Photo / AP

Kardashian and West finalised their attention-grabbing divorce in November last year, agreeing on their custody and property arrangements, according to court documents.

The 58-page settlement stated the couple agreed to joint custody of their four children, however, according to TMZ Kardashian will have the kids the majority of the time given their current living arrangements.

The settlement also stated West has to pay Kardashian US$200,000 a month in child support and will also have to cover half of his children’s healthcare expenses not covered by insurance, as well as half of their security and education costs.

The agreement comes after the pair agreed to take part in mediation for three hours if any issues arise.

If one fails to engage then the other gets sole decision-making power over the matter.

The couple must agree on school enrolment, therapy or counselling for children, and regularly attend scheduled religious activities.

The Kardashians is available to stream on Disney +.