After retreating from social media for months, Kanye West is back on Instagram with a flurry of bombshell posts. Photo / AP

After a lengthy social media hiatus, Kanye West is back with another wild Instagram tirade.

The 45-year-old US rapper has embarked on an ongoing posting spree this morning, dragging his feud with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, 41, back into the headlines.

In a series of bizarre posts, West repeatedly hit out at his ex wife's mother, Kris Jenner, 66, took issue with the private California school his four children attend, and expressed fears his daughters, North, 9, and Chicago, 4, will follow on a similar career path to their mum.

"Don't let Kris make you do Playboy like she made Kyle [Kylie Jenner] and Kim do. Hollywood is a giant brothel," West wrote in one post, which was paired with a picture of an unidentified woman.

"Pornography destroyed my family. I deal with the addiction Instagram promotes it. Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago."

Kanye West hit out at Kris Jenner in the posts. Photo / Instagram @kanyewest

The Donda rapper also shared private screenshots of texts, seemingly between himself and Kardashian, in which the reality star begs him to stop posting.

"Can u please stop," a message appearing to be from Kardashian reads.

Kanye West shared a text exchange, seemingly with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Photo / Instagram @kanyewest

"No," West responded. "We need to talk in person. You don't have say so of where the kids go to school. Why you get say say. Cause you half white?"

In another text exchange, purportedly with Kardashian, the billionaire Skims founder passes on a message from Jenner urging West to stop his rant.

"From my mom - PLEASE," the text begins. "Tell him to please stop mentioning my name. I'm almost 67 years old and I don't always feel great and this stresses me to no end."

West responded: "Ya'll don't have so so [sic] over my black children and where they go to school. They will not do Playboy and sex tapes. Tell your Clinton friends to come get me. I'm here."

Kris, via Kim, begged Kanye to stop posting. Photo / Instagram @kanyewest

In another post, West expressed his desire for his kids to be educated at his own Donda Academy rather than the elite school they currently attend, which he names in the posts. News.com.au and the NZ Herald have chosen not to publish the name of the school.

West started Donda Academy earlier this year, which is described as a Christian private school accepting students between preschool and 12th grade.

He also posted a screenshot with names of fellow fathers in the Kardashian family, including Khloe's ex Tristan Thompson, Kourtney's ex Scott Disick and Kylie's partner, Travis Scott.

West dubbed himself and fellow Kardashian family fathers, "C** donors". Photo / Instagram @kanyewest

He wrote: "Calling my fellow c** doners [sic] We in this 2gthr [together]."

West's return to social media comes after he retreated from public life for several months in April, dropping out of Coachella and deleting all his Instagram posts.

He reportedly sought treatment following numerous public attacks on his ex-wife, her family and her then-boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

The rapper's social media exploits at the time led to a 24-hour Instagram suspension, and he was later axed from performing at the 2022 Grammys.

Kris and Kim have been caught up in Kanye's latest tirade. Photo / AP

He has returned to social media in recent weeks, mostly hitting out at clothing brands adidas and Gap for "copying" his Yeezy designs.

Elsewhere, West made headlines when he posted a fake newspaper clipping which read, "Skete Davidson is dead at age 28" after the SNL comedian's split from Kardashian last month.

However, he had been leaving Kardashian alone.

Kardashian is yet to comment on the latest development.