Kanye West has reportedly saved the day by finding and taking possession of his ex-wife's second sex tape. Photo / Getty Images

In the latest Kimye news, Kayne West is claiming he prevented his ex-wife's second sex tape from seeing the light of day.

Kim Kardashian rose to fame shortly after her sex tape with her former boyfriend, Ray J was released in 2007 but according to her ex-husband it wasn't the only tape made and he gained possession of a second one before it could be released to the public.

The NY Post has reported the reality star was so relieved that she broke down in tears when the Stronger singer handed her a laptop that reportedly had the tape on it.

In an interview with Hollywood Unlocked, West spoke on the matter saying, "I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night".

"I met this man at the airport, then got on a red-eye, came back [and] delivered it to her at 8am."

He continued on to say, "She cried when she saw it. You know why she cried when she seen it on the laptop? Because it represents how much she's been used," the Yeezy owner commented. "It represents how much people didn't love her, and they just saw her as a commodity."

Despite the rapper's claims, a Kardashian spokesperson denied the existence of a second sex tape to the NY Post.

Kim Kardashian pictured with former flame Ray J, in 2006 before she shot to fame. Photo / Getty Images

"The computer and hard drive collected were supposed to contain the original video and any unseen footage. After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip.

"Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter [and] focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform."

Ray J has also denied the claims of a second tape, saying on his social media account in 2021: "This ain't cool – I been staying off the Raydar [sic] – Just staying focused and being humble and thankful for all the blessings I'm receiving".

"How can I show growth and maturity if this kinda of stuff keeps happening?"

Kardashian filed for divorce from her husband in March last year after seven years of marriage. The couple share four children together and reportedly have joint custody.