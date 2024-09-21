He went on to establish a reputation as an outstanding vocalist and multi-instrumentalist.

In 2006, Low received a NZ Order of Merit (MNZM) for his services to music.

Three years later in 2009, he was the recipient of the Variety Artists of NZ’s Benny Award for his lifetime achievement in the entertainment industry.

Frankie Stevens (left), Eddie Low and John Rowles performing together. Photo / Stephen Parker

In a media statement released by family, daughter Maria Low talked of her father’s “strength, resilience, and indomitable spirit”.

“He never thought of his blindness as a disability - it was just something he happened to have. His only fear was that people would think he couldn’t do something because of his sight, but if anything, it made him even more stubborn, more determined, to prove he could do anything others could do, and more.

“The odds were stacked against Dad from the beginning, but he beat them one by one. He never knew how talented he was and how much he inspired all of us as well as other singers and musicians.”

Low is survived by three children, five grandchildren, one great-grandchild and partner of five years, Kerry.

A service, which will be livestreamed, will be held in Christchurch.

- RNZ