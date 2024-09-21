“He never thought of his blindness as a disability - it was just something he happened to have. His only fear was that people would think he couldn’t do something because of his sight, but if anything, it made him even more stubborn, more determined, to prove he could do anything others could do, and more.
“The odds were stacked against Dad from the beginning, but he beat them one by one. He never knew how talented he was and how much he inspired all of us as well as other singers and musicians.”
Low is survived by three children, five grandchildren, one great-grandchild and partner of five years, Kerry.
A service, which will be livestreamed, will be held in Christchurch.