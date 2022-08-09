Pete Davidson in 'trauma therapy' after Kanye West's online attacks

Just days after his 9-month relationship with Kim Kardashian ended, sources have revealed the fallout of Pete Davidson's public feud with her ex. Photo / Getty Images

Pete Davidson has been subject to many online attacks from Kanye West, and it's taken its toll.

The 28-year-old comedian was faced with many online attacks from the rapper when he began dating West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and it impacted the star so much he has had to seek "trauma therapy".

Sources have revealed to People Magazine that from April, the star "has been in trauma therapy in large part" adding, "The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he's had to seek out help".

West's attacks toward Davidson began at the start of the year and included the rapper calling The King of Staten Island star a "d**khead" and releasing a song with the lyrics, "God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a**"

The Donda rapper then released two animated music video's for the same song with the first music video showing West decapitating and burying Davidson and the second shocking video showed the comedian being beaten up by a skinned monkey.

Despite the triggering attacks, the source revealed the Saturday Night Live alumni "has no regrets for dating Kim and wants it to be made very clear that she's been nothing but supportive of him throughout their relationship.

"Moving forward he just wants to focus on his career."

It comes after friends close to Davidson and the reality star confirmed the once loved-up couple have decided to go their separate ways after nine months together.

Speaking to E! News, a source said at the time, "They have a lot of love and respect for each other," adding, "but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship."

The duo confirmed their unlikely pairing in November last year, causing a stir on social media with their steamy displays of affection.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star previously knew Davidson, but they reconnected when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October last year and sparks flew when the pair portrayed Princess Jasmine and Aladdin in a sketch during which they shared a kiss on the magic carpet.

Months later, in a cheeky moment on Hulu's The Kardashians, the stunning mum-of-four said she originally pursued the comic because of his rumoured "BDE" (Big D*** Energy).

"So, this is how it went down with Pete. I did SNL, and then when we kissed in scene, it was just a vibe," she said during a confessional interview, per People. "And I was like, 'Oh, s***. Maybe I just need to try something different!'"

"...A few days later, I called the producer at SNL and was like, 'Hey, do you have Pete's number?' And they were like, 'Yeah,'" she said.

"I text him. I wasn't even thinking like, 'Oh my God, I'm gonna be in a relationship with him.' I was just thinking, 'Heard about this BDE, need to get out there, I need to jumpstart my …'"

Kardashian added, "I was just basically DTF (down to f***)."