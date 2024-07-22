Advertisement
Kim Kardashian reveals her son with Kanye West has vitiligo

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Kim Kardashian with her children North, 11, Psalm, 5, Chicago, 6, and Saint, 8. Photo / Instagram @kimkardashian

The reality TV star has opened up about her and her son’s battle with skin conditions.

E! News reports Kim Kardashian has shared that one of her sons with Kanye West has vitiligo. According to Mayo Clinic, it is a rare skin disease that causes loss of skin colour in patches.

The mother of four revealed she also struggles with psoriasis, a skin-related condition, and has passed it on to one of her boys - Saint, 8 and Psalm, 5.

“[Psoriasis] came from my mum, went to me,” she tells on a She MD podcast, “and then I passed it on in a different form to my son, who has vitiligo.”

Instead of discolouration, the star has an overactive immune system that creates patchy and inflamed skin often on the knees, elbows, or scalp.

Kardashian, 43, who’s also a mum to North, 11 and Chicago, 6, didn’t manifest symptoms until adulthood.

“Mine came on when I turned 30 years old,” the Kardashians star said in the podcast.

“We were at my mum’s house and I was wearing a short skirt, and she looked at my legs and goes, ‘Oh, my god, you have psoriasis.’”

Kim Kardashian has revealed one of her sons she shares with rapper Kanye West has vitiligo, a rare skin disorder. Photo / Getty Images
The Skims founder says she didn’t believe her mum, Kris Jenner, at first. But it was confirmed when she went to see a dermatologist who lived in the same building.

“I got a cortisone shot and it went away for a few years. It was dormant for a few years and then it came back maybe five years later, and I’ve never gotten rid of it since,” she recounts.

Her son is not alone with vitiligo. Celebrities such as Winnie Harlow and Michael Jackson also have the same skin condition.


