Kim Kardashian with her children North, 11, Psalm, 5, Chicago, 6, and Saint, 8. Photo / Instagram @kimkardashian

The reality TV star has opened up about her and her son’s battle with skin conditions.

E! News reports Kim Kardashian has shared that one of her sons with Kanye West has vitiligo. According to Mayo Clinic, it is a rare skin disease that causes loss of skin colour in patches.

The mother of four revealed she also struggles with psoriasis, a skin-related condition, and has passed it on to one of her boys - Saint, 8 and Psalm, 5.

“[Psoriasis] came from my mum, went to me,” she tells on a She MD podcast, “and then I passed it on in a different form to my son, who has vitiligo.”

Instead of discolouration, the star has an overactive immune system that creates patchy and inflamed skin often on the knees, elbows, or scalp.