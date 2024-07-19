Advertisement
Kim Kardashian reveals gruesome injury that was ‘more painful than childbirth’

NZ Herald
Kim Kardashian showed off her grisly injury on a recent episode of The Kardashians. Photo / Getty Images

Reality star Kim Kardashian has revealed the severe injury that was “more painful than childbirth”.

On the most recent episode of The Kardashians, she went to a doctor’s appointment with two of her fingers bandaged, telling producers she’d had an accident with “my big sliding door to my bathroom”.

She explained because the sliding door had no latch, she would typically stop it with her hand.

But on this occasion, “I pulled it really hard, and then Saint [her second child with ex-husband Kanye West) ran in with chips”.

“I’m like, it’s 8.30 at night, no chips!”

Kardashian said the door “went boom” and slammed shut on her hand. “I literally looked at my hand and I fell to the ground.”

Viewers were warned of graphic imagery before photos of her broken fingers were shown on screen, purple and bruised with the bone visibly sticking out of her middle finger.

“[I] just grabbed the table and got on my knees ‘cause I just saw all this blood. And it was my bone sticking out a little bit,” the mum of four said.

She said she didn’t scream, but mouthed “help” and asked for ice.

Kim Kardashian attends an event with bandaged fingers in April. Photo / Getty Images
“I didn’t do anything but freeze ... you can’t even describe the pain, but your whole body goes into shock. It was, like, more painful than childbirth.”

The reality star was told by her doctor that her nail might not grow back, to which she replied, “Oh, come on. I’m going to invent a nail implant.”

She’s been using a hyperbaric chamber to help the injury heal. Hyperbaric chambers work by increasing air pressure, which helps fight bacteria and heal wounds more quickly.

During the appointment, Kardashian showed off the stump of her finger and asked her doctor if he was sure she wouldn’t need it amputated.

He responded she would not, but added, “I think you dodged a bullet. It could have been really bad.”

