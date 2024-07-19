“I’m like, it’s 8.30 at night, no chips!”

Kardashian said the door “went boom” and slammed shut on her hand. “I literally looked at my hand and I fell to the ground.”

Viewers were warned of graphic imagery before photos of her broken fingers were shown on screen, purple and bruised with the bone visibly sticking out of her middle finger.

“[I] just grabbed the table and got on my knees ‘cause I just saw all this blood. And it was my bone sticking out a little bit,” the mum of four said.

She said she didn’t scream, but mouthed “help” and asked for ice.

Kim Kardashian attends an event with bandaged fingers in April. Photo / Getty Images

“I didn’t do anything but freeze ... you can’t even describe the pain, but your whole body goes into shock. It was, like, more painful than childbirth.”

The reality star was told by her doctor that her nail might not grow back, to which she replied, “Oh, come on. I’m going to invent a nail implant.”

She’s been using a hyperbaric chamber to help the injury heal. Hyperbaric chambers work by increasing air pressure, which helps fight bacteria and heal wounds more quickly.

During the appointment, Kardashian showed off the stump of her finger and asked her doctor if he was sure she wouldn’t need it amputated.

He responded she would not, but added, “I think you dodged a bullet. It could have been really bad.”