Kris Jenner has revealed doctors found a tumour during a scan. Photo / Hulu

Reality TV personality Kris Jenner has revealed doctors discovered a tumour while she underwent a recent scan.

The infamous mom-ager is set to candidly open up about her tumour diagnosis in the upcoming season of The Kardashians, with the recently released teaser trailer giving fans insight into what to expect.

Released earlier this week, the short trailer showed the family matriarch getting emotional as she sat with her partner, Corey Gamble, explaining she “had my scan”, revealing: “They found a cyst and a little tumour.”

The trailer does not reveal any other details about the 68-year-old’s condition and whether she has already sought treatment for the tumour. Despite this, it does show some of the family’s reactions to the news.

Kylie Jenner appeared to break down after hearing the news. Photo / Hulu

In the moments after Jenner’s confession, her daughter Khloe appears to be sombre looking, while Kendall and Kylie embrace in a hug before the younger of the two bursts into tears.

Kris’ health is just one of many themes set to be covered in the fifth season of the famous family’s reality show. Elsewhere, fans will be able to follow Kourtney as she and Travis Barker prepare to welcome their first child together - including the emergency surgery she underwent during childbirth.

While fans are yet to learn what happened behind closed doors, the surgery was a success, and the couple has since welcomed their now 6-month-old son, Rocky.

The drummer had previously revealed it’s his dream to call his son Rocky Thirteen after Rocky George from hardcore metal band Suicidal Tendencies and boxer Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) from the Rocky and Creed movies.

The trailer for the new Kardashians season also shows an apparent feud between Kim and Khloe.

The Good American founder is heard telling the confession cam: “Sisters can be vicious and brutal,” while Kim says: “Khloe is unbearable these days”.

The two sisters have maintained a close relationship in recent years having bonded after they welcomed children around the same time.

The Kardashians season 5 premieres on Disney+ on May 23.