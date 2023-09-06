Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have revealed their unborn baby boy needed lifesaving surgery. Photo / Instagram

Warning: This article may contain details about pregnancy complications that are upsetting for some people.

Days after Travis Barker, 47 abruptly left the European leg of his band, Blink-182′s tour for an “urgent family matter”, Kourtney Kardashian, 44 has revealed their unborn baby needed life-saving medical treatment.

Sharing a black and white photo of her and Barker holding hands in the hospital, the soon-to-be mother of four wrote, “I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.”

While she didn’t go into any more detail or reveal what happened to their unborn child, Kardashian continued, “As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery.

“I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

She signed off the post writing, “Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

The world-famous drummer also shared a tweet with fans, writing, “God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well.”

“I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday,” he wrote.

God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday. — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) September 6, 2023

The pair, who famously tied the knot in May 2022, announced three months ago that they were expecting their first child together, a baby boy.

The Kardashians star is already mum to son Mason, 13, daughter Penelope, 11, and son Reign, 8, with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

Barker is also a dad, sharing son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

He and Kardashian have been sharing regular updates on their pregnancy journey via Instagram with baby bump photos and gender reveal clips.

While the couple originally enlisted the help of in-vitro fertilisation to grow their brood, Kardashian revealed in an episode of The Kardashians in May that they were “officially done” and wanted to try conceiving naturally instead.

“We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us,” she said. “If that’s a baby, then I believe that it will happen.”

