Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have shared a gender reveal via Instagram. Photo / Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have revealed the gender of their much-longed-for baby with a fitting video shared to Instagram.

As Kardashian sat on her husband Barker’s lap, the Blink 182 drummer played a drum roll and kissed his wife as blue confetti exploded into the air, revealing the couple’s baby will be a boy.

Moments before the announcement, the soon-to-be mother-of-four said: “I don’t know what’s happening, whatever you guys had planned…,” while a voice that sounded like her sister Khloé shouted: “Let’s get the party started — we’re all excited!”

After Barker’s drum roll, he is seen striking a set of symbols and blue confetti and a tumbleweed of blue streamers fly in the air over the couple and their applauding crowd.

According to People magazine, someone else in the crowd could be heard shouting: “I knew it!”

The Instagram video also showed the couple kissing again as the crowd cheers.

Earlier this month the Poosh founder shared her pregnancy news with the crowd at a Blink 182 concert.

Barker was playing on stage when Kardashian was spotted proudly holding up a sign that read: “Travis, I’m pregnant” - a take on Blink 182′s All the Small Things music video which sees a fan holding up a sign with the same message.

Following the announcement, fans flooded the internet with millions of well wishing comments. Sister Kim commented on the post and shared the video to her own Instagram stories.

A source told People that the pregnant Kardashian “is just beyond excited.”

“She had happy tears when she told her family. They have all known for a while,” they shared. “Everyone is so happy for her. Kourtney can’t wait to be a mom again. Her older kids are excited about the baby too.”

Kardashian and Barker’s baby will join their large brood of children from previous relationships. The Lemme founder has three children with her former partner, Scott Dissick: Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 10. And Barker, 47, has three children with his ex Shanna Moakler: Landon, 19, Alabama, 17 and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.



















