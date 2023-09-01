Travis Barker with wife Kourtney Kardashian. He has rushed home from his band’s European tour for an "urgent family matter". Photo / Getty Images

Blink-182 have postponed the European leg of their tour after Travis Barker unexpectedly flew back home to the United States amid wife Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy.

“Due to an urgent family matter, Travis had to return home to the States,” the band shared on X (formerly Twitter).

While the statement didn’t go into detail as to why the drummer had to rush home, it noted that “the Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin shows are being postponed”, according to The New York Post.

The tweet read, “More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

Barker posted a snap on his Instagram story of the Glasgow Airport prayer room, a stained glass window and a banner that read “Together we Pray” just hours before.

Kardashian has not posted anything on the social media platform since promoting her Poosh blog on Thursday.

Representatives for both Barker and Kardashian did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.

The pair, who famously tied the knot in May 2022, announced three months ago that they were expecting their first child together, a baby boy.

The Kardashians star is already mum to son Mason, 13, daughter Penelope, 11, and son Reign, 8, with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

Barker is also a dad, sharing son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

He and Kardashian have been sharing regular updates on their pregnancy journey via Instagram with baby bump photos and gender reveal clips.

While the couple originally enlisted the help of in-vitro fertilisation to grow their brood, Kardashian revealed in an episode of The Kardashians in May that they were “officially done” and wanted to try conceiving naturally instead.

“We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us,” she said. “If that’s a baby, then I believe that it will happen.”



