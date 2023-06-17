Kourtney Kardashian revealed the news to her husband Travis Barker during his concert with band Blink-182. Video / @concertkate

Kourtney Kardashian has revealed her latest pregnancy in a very public way.

The mother of three shared the exciting announcement of her newest pregnancy with the crowd at a Blink 182 concert.

Her husband Travis Barker, drummer for the band, was playing on stage when she was seen pictured proudly holding up a sign with the happy news.

The mother of three shared the exciting announcement of her newest pregnancy with the crowd at a Blink 182 concert. Photo / Instagram

The sign read, “Travis, I’m pregnant.”

The special moment was then plastered across the big screens for Barker and the crowd to see.

The sign is a reference to one very similar held up in Blink 182′s All the Small Things video.

Fans have since taken to Instagram to share congratulatory messages with the couple.

Kourtney Kardashian with children Mason Disick and Penelope Disick. Photo / Getty Images

The Kardashian has three children with ex Scott Disick including sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, and her daughter Penelope, 10.

Their nine-year relationship was been shown on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and its numerous spin-offs.

Barker has two children, Landon, 29, and Alabama, 17, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker after tying the knot. Photo / Disney +

In April 2021, Kardashian and Barker tied the knot in Las Vegas.

The news of the pregnancy comes after sharing her struggles to get pregnant and her IVF journey.

Last year she announced that she was stopping IVF after 10 months.

“My health is still impacted because it’s hormones, and mentally it definitely took a toll,” she wrote on Instagram.



