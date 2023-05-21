Kim Kardashian says she “cries herself to sleep” over the challenges of motherhood.

The 42-year-old reality superstar has North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5 and four-year-old Psalm with ex-husband Kanye West and cited parenting as the one thing that has “taught her the most” about herself but often wonders how she gets through a chaotic day as a parent.

Speaking on an upcoming episode of the ‘On Purpose with Jay Shetty’ podcast, she said: “Everyone says the days are long and the years are short, and that couldn’t be like a more true statement. So, like, when you’re in it, I mean, especially when they’re babies and you’re feeding ... there’s madness going on. It’s like full madness. It’s like I always have to do one of my daughter’s hair — and it has to be perfect and it has to be a certain way — and then this one needs me to put his shoes on and they all need you.

Kim Kardashian with her kids North and Chicago West. Photo / AP

...”It’s like full crazy madness, cooking, running around. Like, it’s wild. Parenting is the thing that has taught me the most about myself. It has been the most challenging thing. There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, holy shit, this f****** tornado in my house. Like, what just happened?”

The SKIMS founder went on to add that as a single parent she now has to “play good police officer and bad cop” and admitted that even though being a mother is the “most rewarding job” she has ever had, there is “nothing” that can prepare anyone for parenthood.

Kim Kardashian is seen with her children North, Saint and Chicago in SoHo. Photo / Getty Images

She added: “You know, with all the moods and the personalities and sometimes they’re fighting, and you know, there’s no one there. Like, it’s [just] me to play a good police officer and bad cop. That’s the only way I can describe it. It is the most rewarding job in the entire world. It is. There is nothing that can prepare you. ... I don’t care how long you wait. I don’t care what you’re waiting for. You are never prepared. But you will figure it out, and it will make you so proud of yourself that you figured it out and that you got through the day.”