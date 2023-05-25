Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson called it quits after causing a stir with their unlikely romance for several months. Photo / Instagram @kimkardashian

Reality TV’s favourite family are back with their third season of Hulu’s The Kardashians and it promises to leave nothing off the table, including Kim Kardashian’s love life.

Kicking off episode one of the brand new season, the Skims founder sat down with producers who told her she was still dating Davidson when they wrapped season two. “I was? Damn,” the star replied with a knowing smile on her face.

“Okay,” she said, “I’m single and I’m not ready to mingle and that’s okay.”

Sitting down with Scott Disick and her sister Khloe Kardashian, the star went on to reveal snippets from her relationship breakdown.

“Break ups are just not my thing so I’m proud of myself,” she said before revealing the two had constant communication following their split in August last year.

“We just had talks and talks and talk like we had been talking about it so it’s just like both of us like communicating really well about it. It’s obviously sad when you –”

The former couple attended the 2022 Met Gala together. Photo / AP

However, before she finished, Disick asked how long the couple were together, with Kim telling him nine months. “It’s like a long time, I don’t have like random hook-ups and relationships, you know what I mean? Everything I’ve been in has been like a long time,” she said.

“This is also the first person you dated after you were married for a long long time,” Disick said, prompting Kim to admit there were moments of guilt during the short yet headline-captivating relationship.

“There was a lot of guilt, Pete went through a lot because of you know, my relationship,” she said.

During the couple’s brief relationship, Davidson was subject to multiple outbursts from Kim’s ex-husband, including a post where he called The King of Staten Island star a “d***head” and later released a song with the lyrics, “God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**”.

The Donda rapper then released two animated music videos for the same song, with the first music video showing West decapitating and burying Davidson and the second shocking video showed the comedian being beaten up by a skinned monkey.

Pete Davidson briefly appeared in the second season of The Kardashians. Photo / Hulu

The attacks reportedly took their toll on the former Saturday Night Live star, who sought out “trauma therapy”.

Sources revealed to People Magazine at the time that from April, the star “has been in trauma therapy in large part” adding, “The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he’s had to seek out help”.

Despite Kim admitting earlier in the episode she isn’t ready to mingle, she told producers in a sit-down confessional that she goes “back and forth” with her feelings, “Like, ugh, who’s ever going to want to date me? I have four kids, like I’m in my 40s, you know. Like, oh my God, who’s going to want to deal with the drams?

“But my person will be like f*** all of that, like it’s going to be hard but we’re together and we’re going to do this so I’m like waiting for that person,” she said.

Kim and Davidson confirmed their unlikely pairing in November 2021, causing a stir on social media with their steamy displays of affection.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star previously knew Davidson, but they reconnected when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October last year and sparks flew when the pair portrayed Princess Jasmine and Aladdin in a sketch during which they shared a kiss on the magic carpet.

Months later, in a cheeky moment on Hulu’s The Kardashians, the stunning mum-of-four said she originally pursued the comic because of his rumoured “BDE” (big d*** energy).

“So, this is how it went down with Pete. I did SNL, and then when we kissed in scene, it was just a vibe,” she said during a confessional interview, per People. “And I was like, ‘Oh, s***. Maybe I just need to try something different!’”

“... A few days later, I called the producer at SNL and was like, ‘Hey, do you have Pete’s number?’ And they were like, ‘Yeah,’” she said.

“I texted him. I wasn’t even thinking like, ‘Oh my God, I’m gonna be in a relationship with him.’ I was just thinking, ‘Heard about this BDE, need to get out there, I need to jumpstart my …’”

Kardashian added, “I was just basically DTF (down to f***).”

The Kardashians is available to stream on Disney +.