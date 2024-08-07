Reality TV star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian has filed for a restraining order against a man she alleges tried to enter her Malibu home. Photo / Getty Images

The reality TV star and businesswoman claims the ordeal had caused “worry, concern and severe emotional distress”.

Kim Kardashian has applied for a restraining order against a man she claims attempted to gain access to her home.

The 43-year-old reality TV star has filed court documents asking for an order of protection to keep Melvin Jeffery Conley, 32, away from her and her family amid claims he attempted to “jump the fence” at her mansion in Malibu, California.

According to TMZ, the documents claim Conley also showed up at the home of her mum Kris Jenner claiming to be Kim’s “long-term manager” and a player for basketball team the Toronto Raptors, telling security guards he had an appointment to see Kim that day.

In the paperwork, Kim claims to have been caused “worry, concern and severe emotional distress” with TMZ adding the star stated her home is “not easy to find nor publicised and it shows the lengths he is willing to go to make contact with her and her kids”.