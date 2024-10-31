Model Elsa Hosk took inspiration from Diana, Princess of Wales’ iconic revenge dress complete with pearl choker, black tights, and Di’s signature blond blowout.

Amelia Dimoldenberg

The Chicken Shop Date host has outdone herself this year, dressing as the terrifying Roz from Monsters Inc who Dimoldenberg has dubbed “the original office siren”.

North West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter North, 11, dressed up as Tyler, The Creator for Halloween this year – just the first of three costumes including singer H.E.R. and Princess Tiana from The Princess and the Frog.

Kelly Clarkson

The singer and chat show host transformed into Beetlejuice for The Kelly Clarkson Show’s Halloween-themed episode this year, sharing a behind-the-scenes look at her transformation on Instagram.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

If there were an award for the best celebrity couple costume, it would go to Gomez and Blanco, who dressed up as Alice and the Mad Hatter from Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.

Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monae was unrecognisable as E.T. from the iconic sci-fi film. “You came back, 42 years later,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Welcome back E.T. Thank you Google Maps.”

Kerry Washington

Actors Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn and Scott Foley dressed up as Tashi, Art and Patrick from the movie Challengers, recreating the film’s love triangle complete with Washington as Zendaya’s character in the “I Told Ya” T-shirt.

Lizzo

Singer Lizzo wowed fans with her costume referencing a recent episode of South Park that satirised weight-loss drugs like Ozempic by including a fake ad for a “whole new obesity drug” called Lizzo.

Heidi Klum

Supermodel Heidi Klum is the undisputed queen of the celebrity Halloween costume – but this year she’s keeping fans in suspense. She’s teased her costume on Instagram, sharing a snap of what appears to be a giant big toe. What trickery is afoot this year? More to come.