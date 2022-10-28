Kayvan Novak stars in What We Do in the Shadows. Photo / Supplied

Kayvan Novak stars in What We Do in the Shadows. Photo / Supplied

While some of us might be wondering how it’s the end of October already, others are wondering how they are going to end the spooky season with a bang.

Each year, Halloween inspires a bunch of scary (and not-so-scary) films that make the reality of another year coming to an end less daunting. The only problem is there are so many to choose from you can end up scrolling for hours and giving up before even picking a film.

Thankfully, we’ve done the hard yards, and in the spirit of spooky days, we have narrowed down the top 13 Halloween films that will have your hearts racing and your before-bed door-locking ritual all the more vital.

From witches to vampires, haunted houses to psychological thrillers, here are the Herald’s top 13 Halloween films:

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Freddy Krueger is back in a remake of A Nightmare on Elm Street, released earlier this year. Photo / Supplied

How could we go past the 1984 film that inspired a generation of Halloween costumes? The Supernatural slasher film is one way to kick off your weekend of horrors. Relive the ‘80s as you watch Nancy Thompson uncover the dark truth concealed by her parents after she and her friends become targets of the spirit of a serial killer.

Available on Apple TV

Get Out

The 2017 American psychological horror film earned rave reviews - and not just because it was incredibly scary. Following a young African-American man who visits his white girlfriend’s family estate, the film is bound to get you thinking as it tackles racism in a thought-provoking way.

Watch on Prime Video

The Conjuring

The movie is based on the real-life exploits of paranormal researchers Ed and Lorraine Warren. If that doesn’t raise the goosebumps on your skin, the haunting scenes definitely will. And if you really like the film, you can watch the sequels The Conjuring 2 and last year’s The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

Available on Apple TV

Paranormal Activity

Paranormal Activity.

It’s the original supernatural horror movie, made all the more terrifying via the use of camcorders and security cameras. If you think you’re going to sleep tonight, you’re not, so you may as well top up your popcorn and watch the entire eight-film franchise.

Available on Apple TV

Scream

It first hit screens in 1996 and since then has had a number of successful sequels including this year’s January release where some of the original actors reprised their roles. The clever classic that reinvigorated the slasher genre with deadly wit is a great way to celebrate Halloween.

Available to rent on YouTube

The Nun

In this 2018 gothic supernatural film a priest and a novice arrive in Romania to investigate the death of a young nun. However, things take an ugly turn after they encounter a supernatural force. This film will definitely make you want to hold someone’s hand for emotional support.

Available on Google Play

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Leatherface returns in a new Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie, streaming on Netflix.

First released in 1974, the film quickly gained its place among horror cult classics, and now it’s back with a modern take. The new 2022 version of the film follows a group of influencers who are looking to breathe new life into a Texas ghost town. However, things take a turn when they encounter Leatherface, the legendary killer who wears a mask of human skin.

Available on Netflix

IT

Stephen King’s 1986 film just may be responsible for so many clown phobias, but it also became a beloved Halloween film. Whether you prefer the old version or the new 2017 version, the film will no doubt have you frightened as it follows seven helpless and bullied children who are forced to face their worst nightmares when Pennywise, a shape-shifting clown, reappears.

Available to rent on YouTube

Halloween Kills

The 2021 sequel to the 2018 American slasher film Halloween, follows Laurie Strode, who escaped the grasps of Michael Myers four decades ago and now must face her worst fears as she works to finally put an end to his killing spree.

Available to watch on Neon

What We Do In The Shadows

What We Do in the Shadows, Taika Waititi, Jemaine Clement, Jonathon Brugh.

If you feel like taking a break from horror films, this 2014 Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement mockumentary horror comedy film will leave you in stitches on the floor. It hilariously follows four vampires who are struggling with the mundane aspects of modern life, like paying rent, keeping up with the chore wheel, trying to get into nightclubs, and overcoming flatmate conflicts.

Available on Apple TV

Hocus Pocus

The 1993 film is not only a scary season staple but it’s the most-watched Halloween film of all time. Now, 30 years later, the film has a sequel! So grab your popcorn and your lantern full of lollies and sit back as the Sanderson Sisters wreak havoc on the world.

Available on Disney +

Casper

It’s an oldie but a goodie and if your children are riding a wild sugar high and giving you every excuse in the book to avoid bedtime, Casper the friendly ghost is a top watch before putting on something a little scarier.

Available on Netflix

Halloween Town

For our 13th and final Halloween film recommendation, we had to throw it back to the family-friendly Halloweentown film. The Disney film follows Grandma Aggie as she visits her family, and the children notice her use magic. Curious, they follow her back to Halloweentown, where Aggie and their mother, Gwen are attacked by the dark forces

Available on Disney +