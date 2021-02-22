Shia LaBeouf's ex Margaret Qualley comes forward after FKA Twig's moving interview

Margaret Qualley has "thanked" FKA Twigs for speaking out about Shia LaBeouf.

The actress - who briefly dated the Transformers star - has spoken up in support of the Cellophane singer after she accused the actor of sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress during the course of their brief relationship in 2019.

Alongside a photo of FKA Twigs from Elle magazine, in which she listed some of the abuse she received, Margaret captioned it: "Thank you."

Margaret Qualley dated Shia LaBeouf but their relationship has since ended. Photo / Getty Images

Meanwhile, FKA Twigs previously admitted she thinks it is a "miracle she came out alive" from her relationship with LaBeouf as she recounted what happened to her.

She said: "It's a miracle I came out alive ... If you put a frog in a boiling pot of water, that frog is going to jump out straight away.

"Whereas if you put a frog in cool water and heat it up slowly, that frog is going to boil to death. That was my experience being with LaBeouf."

And the 33-year-old singer wants to open up about her alleged experience in the hope it will help other people in similar situations.

She added: "I think it's luck. I honestly wish I could say that I found some strength and I saw this light. I wish I could say, '[It is] a testament to my strong character,' or 'It's the way my mother raised me.' It's none of that.

"It's pure luck that I'm not in that situation anymore... People wouldn't think that it would happen to a woman like me. The biggest misconception is, 'Well, you're smart. If it was that bad, why didn't you leave? ... It can happen to anyone ... It made me realise I need to come forward and talk about my experience."

LaBeouf has denied all the allegations made against him.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE - DO YOU NEED HELP?

If you're in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours of friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people.

• Scream for help so that your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you.

• Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay.

Where to go for help or more information:

• Shine, free national helpline 9am-11pm every day - 0508 744 633 www.2shine.org.nz

• Women's Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 refuge or 0800 733 843 www.womensrefuge.org.nz

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and Middle Eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584

• It's Not Ok: Information line 0800 456 450 www.areyouok.org.nz