“I spoke to some other parents after who were as shocked as I was that it was deemed appropriate.”
The playground, which says online it is “committed to providing a safe, clean and stimulating environment, with the emphasis on fun”, told Sky they would take the body bags down immediately after the outlet alerted them to the mother’s complaint.
“It wasn’t to cause distress and we apologise this is how they have felt.”
Two months after the Auckland City Mission reported one of their food parcel recipients had inadvertently received a “funny tasting” lolly, there are an unaccounted number of the fake sweets still circulating.
Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin told the Herald police could now account for 61 blocks of pure methamphetamine disguised as Rinda-brand sweets, with police recovering 34. Baldwin earlier said police believed there were 75 lollies in the community in total.
“Ahead of Halloween, it is vital that the public are aware of the Rinda brand pineapple lollies and ensure if any are located, they are secured and handed over to police,” Baldwin said.
“Anyone who is in possession of these Rinda-branded lollies are urged to contact police immediately. Anyone who is concerned they may have consumed one of these lollies and is feeling unwell should go to their nearest healthcare provider urgently.”