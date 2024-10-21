The creepy figures caused shock.

A children’s playground in Britain has apologised after parents were shocked by realistic body bag decorations hung for Halloween.

Rugrats and Halfpints in the Gloucestershire town of Cirencester backed down after one parent went to media to complain about the displays.

The mother told Sky News she did a “double take” when she spotted the creepy figures wrapped in tape marked “danger” and “caution”.

“I went inside with my daughter. The body bags were at the back, which can’t be seen from the cafe area, only by kids inside,” she said.

“When I saw them I did a double take — surely that can’t be what I think it is? I just didn’t want to have to explain to my kid what they were.