Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

UK playground spooks families with Halloween body bag decorations

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
The creepy figures caused shock.

The creepy figures caused shock.

A children’s playground in Britain has apologised after parents were shocked by realistic body bag decorations hung for Halloween.

Rugrats and Halfpints in the Gloucestershire town of Cirencester backed down after one parent went to media to complain about the displays.

The mother told Sky News she did a “double take” when she spotted the creepy figures wrapped in tape marked “danger” and “caution”.

“I went inside with my daughter. The body bags were at the back, which can’t be seen from the cafe area, only by kids inside,” she said.

“When I saw them I did a double take — surely that can’t be what I think it is? I just didn’t want to have to explain to my kid what they were.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“I spoke to some other parents after who were as shocked as I was that it was deemed appropriate.”

One disturbed mother went to the media with a complaint.
One disturbed mother went to the media with a complaint.

The playground, which says online it is “committed to providing a safe, clean and stimulating environment, with the emphasis on fun”, told Sky they would take the body bags down immediately after the outlet alerted them to the mother’s complaint.

“It wasn’t to cause distress and we apologise this is how they have felt.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Halloween meth warning

Meanwhile, in Auckland, police have told parents to be vigilant this Halloween after methamphetamine disguised as lollies made its way into the community.

Two months after the Auckland City Mission reported one of their food parcel recipients had inadvertently received a “funny tasting” lolly, there are an unaccounted number of the fake sweets still circulating.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin told the Herald police could now account for 61 blocks of pure methamphetamine disguised as Rinda-brand sweets, with police recovering 34. Baldwin earlier said police believed there were 75 lollies in the community in total.

“Ahead of Halloween, it is vital that the public are aware of the Rinda brand pineapple lollies and ensure if any are located, they are secured and handed over to police,” Baldwin said.

“Anyone who is in possession of these Rinda-branded lollies are urged to contact police immediately. Anyone who is concerned they may have consumed one of these lollies and is feeling unwell should go to their nearest healthcare provider urgently.”

Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle