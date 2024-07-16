Read More: Horror films may actually be ‘beneficial’ for your health, experts say

Echoes of Se7en, Zodiac and especially Silence of the Lambs position Lee as the Clarice Starling of this piece, in which hallucinogenic editing by Greg Ng and Graham Fortin, cinematographer Andres Arochi’s diabolically patient camera work, and jarring sound design by Eugenio Battaglia combine to conjure potent menace in the jump scares, nightmare images and ominous negative spaces of the frame.

But something more insidious begins percolating in Perkins’ slice of American Gothic horror once Lee’s quarry turns hunter and her mind tugs at a long-buried childhood memory of a ghoulish stranger with a singsong voice, remembered only in snatches. And once you get a full gander at Longlegs, well, good luck getting him out of your head, too.

Perkins initially wields Nicolas Cage’s most unhinged role to date with restraint, the actor’s nearly unrecognisable features cropped just enough out of frame to send the imagination skittering. When he’s eventually unleashed, unnaturally pallid, powdered and plumped under wild hair and grotesque facial prostheses, it’s to skin-crawling effect. Who knew that the secret to a maniacal all-timer of a Cage role was giving his mothballed boogeyman a botched makeover and an over-the-top obsession with ‘70s glam rock, then keeping his battiness strategically at bay? (You’ll never hear T. Rex’s Get It On the same way.)

Cage cranks the dial, sealing his Longlegs as one of the great horror villains. Monroe, meanwhile, holds the centre of the slow-burn chiller opposite Lee’s religious hoarder mother (a fantastic, unpredictable Alicia Witt) and her amiable boss, Agent Carter (Blair Underwood). But it’s the deliciously strange interaction with Longlegs’ only known survivor (a mesmerising Kiernan Shipka, star of Perkins’ 2015 debut The Blackcoat’s Daughter) that highlights the final stretch of the movie’s descent into the unexpected, even if the lore takes a few unconvincing late-breaking turns to get there.

Still, Perkins, who made his own acting debut portraying the younger version of his father Anthony in 1983′s Psycho II, knows the terror of unmooring us from our places of safety, including the safety we search for in nostalgia and in the stories we tell ourselves. Playing with aspect ratio and composition with a sure hand, the filmmaker blankets his fourth feature in an unsettling shroud of wrongness as Cage and Monroe play out their unorthodox cat-and-mouse game. Even the end credits are cleverly designed to ensure viewers linger in a state of visceral unease, letting the dread sink in.

Three and one-half stars. Rated R. At theatres. Contains bloody violence, disturbing images, language, satanic panic and Nicolas Cage rage. 101 minutes.

Rating guide: Four stars masterpiece, three stars very good, two stars okay, one star poor, no stars waste of time.

Longlegs is playing in New Zealand cinemas from July 18, 2024

